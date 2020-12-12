Norfolk takes in almost 50 asylum seeking children who fled by boat to UK

Published: 7:30 AM December 12, 2020

A young girl is escorted by a Border Force officer as groups of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in The Channel. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk has taken in almost 50 children who fled to the UK over the sea and without their parents to seek asylum.

The county responded to a plea for help from Kent County Council in the summer, given a surge in children arriving in small boats after travelling across the English Channel.

Kent had reached limits on its ability to safely care for unaccompanied child asylum seekers arriving on the shores of Dover.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk County Council, as a member of a voluntary national transfer scheme, responded and brought an initial 11 children to the county.

That number has now increased to 47, who are being cared for in the county while their asylum claims are taken forward.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services at Norfolk County Council, said: “Following the pledge to welcome a number of child refugees, 47 children have arrived in Norfolk.

"While we anticipated small groups of children, 30 of the young people arrived over the space of three days in response to a significant number of crossings on days with good weather.

"We feel privileged to be working with these young people, they are impressive in their resilience and tenacity.

"We are also fortunate to work with a number of partner organisations who have supported our team and the young people, all working tirelessly to meet their needs while ensuring the asylum seeking young people already in our care continue to receive the support and care they need.”

Of the unaccompanied asylum seeking children aged 16 and 17, 88pc are in employment, education or training.

The council has set up a dedicated In Care Council for the children, along with a choir.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mr Fisher said: "Every young person that arrives receives individual support from the council, developing a plan for their education, health and wellbeing to help them settle well.

"The specialist team is working with them to support them to manage any needs that have arisen from their experiences prior to leaving their home and encountered on their journey to the UK.

"The team has been recognised nationally for their significant efforts to meet the needs of so many young people who joined Norfolk in such a short space of time."



