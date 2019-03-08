Sea Stopper announced as the winner of our design a Norfolk superhero competition

Seastopper by Jessica Hembling, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jessica Hembling Jessica Hembling

From superheroes inspired by Boudica, to the need to look after our planet, hundreds of youngsters answered our call to design a Norfolk superhero.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George Engrestone Mr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George Engrestone

And now after whittling down more than 350 entries from schools across the county, the winner has been chosen as Jessica Hembling, 8, from Happisburgh CofE Primary School who impressed judges with her superhero Sea Stopper.

A climate crusader who looks out for people living on the coast, Sea Stopper's powers include stopping coastal villages from being destroyed by the effects of climate change by building sea defences made from stone and cement.

Greg Munford, CEO of Richardson's Leisure Limited, who was one of those to choose the winner said: "We were delighted to see so many creative entries for this superhero competition, and it certainly made our job as judges a difficult one!

It was fantastic to see that so many of the entries paid recognition to the beauty of Norfolk, as well as the important task of protecting our precious environment. Sea Stopper really stood out, as the threat of coastal erosion is a topic that needs our attention, especially in order to continue protecting the beautiful golden beach at Hemsby for us all to continue enjoying for many generations to come."

Toast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: John Toast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: John

As winner Jessica will receive £500 worth of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers as well as a visit to her school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan insurance.

Flower Girl by Sway, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sway Flower Girl by Sway, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sway

Pumpking Head by Ben Townshend, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ben Townshend Pumpking Head by Ben Townshend, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ben Townshend

Water Melon by Sophia Simpson, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sophia Simpson Water Melon by Sophia Simpson, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sophia Simpson

Boudica by Kristian, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Kristian Boudica by Kristian, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Kristian

Super Fish by Axl South, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Axl South Super Fish by Axl South, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Axl South

Wildlife Man by Avril Crotch, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Avril Crotch Wildlife Man by Avril Crotch, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Avril Crotch

Super Hero Penguin by Zac Smith, aged 5, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zac Smith Super Hero Penguin by Zac Smith, aged 5, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zac Smith

Richardson's Holiday Parks Hemsby Beach Holiday Park logo. Photo: Richardson's Holiday Parks Richardson's Holiday Parks Hemsby Beach Holiday Park logo. Photo: Richardson's Holiday Parks

You may also want to watch:

.