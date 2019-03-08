Sea Stopper announced as the winner of our design a Norfolk superhero competition
PUBLISHED: 22:07 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:07 26 July 2019
Jessica Hembling
From superheroes inspired by Boudica, to the need to look after our planet, hundreds of youngsters answered our call to design a Norfolk superhero.
And now after whittling down more than 350 entries from schools across the county, the winner has been chosen as Jessica Hembling, 8, from Happisburgh CofE Primary School who impressed judges with her superhero Sea Stopper.
A climate crusader who looks out for people living on the coast, Sea Stopper's powers include stopping coastal villages from being destroyed by the effects of climate change by building sea defences made from stone and cement.
Greg Munford, CEO of Richardson's Leisure Limited, who was one of those to choose the winner said: "We were delighted to see so many creative entries for this superhero competition, and it certainly made our job as judges a difficult one!
It was fantastic to see that so many of the entries paid recognition to the beauty of Norfolk, as well as the important task of protecting our precious environment. Sea Stopper really stood out, as the threat of coastal erosion is a topic that needs our attention, especially in order to continue protecting the beautiful golden beach at Hemsby for us all to continue enjoying for many generations to come."
As winner Jessica will receive £500 worth of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers as well as a visit to her school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan insurance.
