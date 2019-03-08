Search

Norfolk awoke to a stunning sunrise this morning

PUBLISHED: 08:53 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 05 October 2019

Sunrise over Norfolk. Photo: Sheela Denny

Archant

Our readers pictures of the sunrise across Norfolk this morning

Photo: Dennis RavenPhoto: Dennis Raven

Social media was filled with images of colourful skies this morning. Our early-bird readers have sent across stunning photos which captures the sunrise in all it's glory.

Sunrise over Norfolk. Photo: Sheela DennySunrise over Norfolk. Photo: Sheela Denny

NR1 this morning. Photo: Connor TennysonNR1 this morning. Photo: Connor Tennyson

Dereham had purple skies this morning. Photo: Amy Louise StroudDereham had purple skies this morning. Photo: Amy Louise Stroud

Swanton Abbott this morning. Photo: Joanne Cannon SwantonSwanton Abbott this morning. Photo: Joanne Cannon Swanton

Fiery skies in Norfolk. Photo: Billy WhizzFiery skies in Norfolk. Photo: Billy Whizz

Dani Cameron captured this incredible sunset at the Norfolk Coast this morningDani Cameron captured this incredible sunset at the Norfolk Coast this morning

Cromer sunrise October 5th 2019Cromer sunrise October 5th 2019

