Norfolk awoke to a stunning sunrise this morning
PUBLISHED: 08:53 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 05 October 2019
Archant
Our readers pictures of the sunrise across Norfolk this morning
Photo: Dennis Raven
Social media was filled with images of colourful skies this morning. Our early-bird readers have sent across stunning photos which captures the sunrise in all it's glory.
Sunrise over Norfolk. Photo: Sheela Denny
NR1 this morning. Photo: Connor Tennyson
Dereham had purple skies this morning. Photo: Amy Louise Stroud
Swanton Abbott this morning. Photo: Joanne Cannon Swanton
Fiery skies in Norfolk. Photo: Billy Whizz
You may also want to watch:
Dani Cameron captured this incredible sunset at the Norfolk Coast this morning
Cromer sunrise October 5th 2019
Cromer sunrise October 5th 2019