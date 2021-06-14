Norfolk Showground event for 4,000 WILL go ahead on July 3

Published: 7:58 PM June 14, 2021

Mark Nicholas is managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which is holding the Norfolk Summer Fayre at the Norfolk Showground on July 3. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new Summer Fayre will welcome up to 4,000 people to the Norfolk Showground as planned next month - after organisers pre-empted the extended Covid restrictions.

The event on July 3 is the first in a series of new initiatives aiming to bring the Norfolk Showground "back to life" following the cancellation of two Royal Norfolk Shows.

Although it was initially hoped this festival of local food and entertainment would be held after the final end of lockdown, it remains under some restrictions following the prime minister's decision to delay "Freedom Day" until July 19.

But Mark Nicholas, managing director of show organisers the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said the fayre was always planned with this possibility in mind.

"We had already planned the Norfolk Summer Fayre to be in line with 'Stage Three' restrictions brought in on May 17, which allow for an outdoor event of up to 4,000 people," he said.

"So there is no significant impact on our event - although we may need to review our social distancing measures to ensure they are enforced.

"There have been good steady ticket sales, but there are still some remaining.

"It is going to be a cracking day, with the showground back to its best. We have got a really great line-up of food and drink, and cultural and heritage gems."

Mr Nicholas said the Norfolk Summer Fayre will be an opportunity for food and drink producers to reconnect with the public after a difficult year, while celebrating the county's rich culture and heritage.

It will feature around 50 food and drink stands, stocking locally-sourced goods ranging from gin, beer and wine to chutneys, hog roasts, street food and cake.

There will also be classic tractors and farm heritage displays, arts and entertainment, and live music from The Rogue Shanty Buoys, Night Train, Ronan, Nebula Sun and The Moochers UK.

The Norfolk Summer Fayre runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday July 3 at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey. Tickets are now on sale online, priced at £6 each with under 16s free. Parking is also free.

The new Summer Fayre at the Norfolk Showground will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers, pictured here at the Royal Norfolk Show food hall. - Credit: Archant



