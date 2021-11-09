Value of tourism in Norfolk fell by £1.9bn due to Covid
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The value of tourism in Norfolk dropped by almost £2bn over the course of the pandemic - but demand for a getaway has seen bookings bounce back this year.
Figures from Visit East of England show the visitor economy in Norfolk and Suffolk shrunk by almost 60pc, with thousands of jobs lost.
In Norfolk, it fell by 56pc, from £3.4bn in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2020, and 59pc in Suffolk, from £2.1bn to £885m.
Tourism-related employment in Norfolk fell 38pc - from 69,266 jobs to 43,414 - and 42pc in Suffolk, from 44,498 to 25,840.
Lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions were in place throughout 2020 as the country fought the pandemic.
The country was in a total lockdown from March, with rules easing from the start of July, and while we neared normality over August and September, the rule of six was introduced mid-way through September.
In October, local restrictions were introduced, followed by a month-long lockdown in November.
Most Read
- 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 2 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
- 3 Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need
- 4 Shock and sadness at woman’s ‘terribly tragic’ death in house fire
- 5 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
- 6 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 7 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 8 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
- 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 10 Firework display cancelled on day of event due to 'health and safety risks'
Rules remained in place in December, before much of the country ended the year in Tier 4, fast approaching the January lockdown.
Leisure day trips in Norfolk dropped from 48 million to 21 million, while 'staying' trips dropped from 3.2 million to 1.4 million.
Places such as Norfolk and Suffolk, with beaches and plenty of places to walk, became popular during lockdowns, when people were keen to get out and enjoy the fresh air.
But rules around staying overnight and pubs and shops staying closed meant many people spent less money.
Mary Sparrow, chairman of Visit the Broads, said: "The figures are down but businesses were open for less than half their usual amount of time, so we should take this as a positive compared to what they could have been.
"For most businesses 2020 was not about making profit but remaining in business and a significant majority achieved this and did so whilst implementing new safety measures to ensure all guests were good to go and safe."
Pete Waters, Visit East of England executive director, said the figures demonstrated the resilience of businesses facing what could have been a "catastrophic situation".
He said government grants and furlough had been key in avoiding redundancies, but that temporary staff and those on zero-hour contracts were not as fortunate.
"Nonetheless, the figures highlight the importance of the sector for the wider economy and employment and the need for tourism to have had a strong 2021," he said.
"Businesses will have learnt lessons from the pandemic and the industry will come back stronger in 2022."
At Norfolk-based The Original Cottage Co, national sales manager Steve Mitchinson said the lockdown in early 2021 had created a greater demand to get away for the rest of the year.
"Since Easter we have seen occupancy records set for each of our key periods," he said.
He said bookings for Norfolk and Suffolk had this year exceeded those in 2019 by 18pc and 13pc respectively.