Value of tourism in Norfolk fell by £1.9bn due to Covid

Cromer beach. The town was relatively quiet on the first day after the 'stay at home' message ended during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The value of tourism in Norfolk dropped by almost £2bn over the course of the pandemic - but demand for a getaway has seen bookings bounce back this year.

Figures from Visit East of England show the visitor economy in Norfolk and Suffolk shrunk by almost 60pc, with thousands of jobs lost.

In Norfolk, it fell by 56pc, from £3.4bn in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2020, and 59pc in Suffolk, from £2.1bn to £885m.

Tourism-related employment in Norfolk fell 38pc - from 69,266 jobs to 43,414 - and 42pc in Suffolk, from 44,498 to 25,840.

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions were in place throughout 2020 as the country fought the pandemic.

The country was in a total lockdown from March, with rules easing from the start of July, and while we neared normality over August and September, the rule of six was introduced mid-way through September.

In October, local restrictions were introduced, followed by a month-long lockdown in November.

Rules remained in place in December, before much of the country ended the year in Tier 4, fast approaching the January lockdown.

Leisure day trips in Norfolk dropped from 48 million to 21 million, while 'staying' trips dropped from 3.2 million to 1.4 million.

Places such as Norfolk and Suffolk, with beaches and plenty of places to walk, became popular during lockdowns, when people were keen to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

May 2020 was the driest and sunniest May on record in East Anglia. Pictured: People enjoying the beach at Winterton-on-Sea as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

But rules around staying overnight and pubs and shops staying closed meant many people spent less money.

Mary Sparrow, chairman of Visit the Broads, said: "The figures are down but businesses were open for less than half their usual amount of time, so we should take this as a positive compared to what they could have been.

"For most businesses 2020 was not about making profit but remaining in business and a significant majority achieved this and did so whilst implementing new safety measures to ensure all guests were good to go and safe."

Pete Waters, director of Visit East of England. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Pete Waters, Visit East of England executive director, said the figures demonstrated the resilience of businesses facing what could have been a "catastrophic situation".

He said government grants and furlough had been key in avoiding redundancies, but that temporary staff and those on zero-hour contracts were not as fortunate.

"Nonetheless, the figures highlight the importance of the sector for the wider economy and employment and the need for tourism to have had a strong 2021," he said.

"Businesses will have learnt lessons from the pandemic and the industry will come back stronger in 2022."

At Norfolk-based The Original Cottage Co, national sales manager Steve Mitchinson said the lockdown in early 2021 had created a greater demand to get away for the rest of the year.

"Since Easter we have seen occupancy records set for each of our key periods," he said.

He said bookings for Norfolk and Suffolk had this year exceeded those in 2019 by 18pc and 13pc respectively.