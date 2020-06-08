Video

Watch: Your messages of thanks to our key workers

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Stories of key workers’ dedication during the pandemic has been heartwarming at the hardest of times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Clap for Our Carers movement saw people in every corner of the country make a public display of gratitude for NHS, emergency service, supermarket, postal, refuse and social care workers everywhere.

You may also want to watch:

Nurses and doctors have lived in caravans to keep their loved ones safe, while those working in essential retail have braved situations every day which the majority of us have been able to avoid.

We asked you to send us your messages of thanks to those who have gone above and beyond as life changed altogether.

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow thank you to NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow thank you to NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

And we’ve pulled your clips and photos together to say thank you to those who have kept all us going during lockdown, and who will continue to do so as the country begins its recovery.

To see how Norfolk and Waveney have responded to coronavirus with an outpouring of kindness, you can see our Here to Help campaign stories here.