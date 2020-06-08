Watch: Your messages of thanks to our key workers
PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 08 June 2020
Stories of key workers’ dedication during the pandemic has been heartwarming at the hardest of times.
The Clap for Our Carers movement saw people in every corner of the country make a public display of gratitude for NHS, emergency service, supermarket, postal, refuse and social care workers everywhere.
Nurses and doctors have lived in caravans to keep their loved ones safe, while those working in essential retail have braved situations every day which the majority of us have been able to avoid.
We asked you to send us your messages of thanks to those who have gone above and beyond as life changed altogether.
And we’ve pulled your clips and photos together to say thank you to those who have kept all us going during lockdown, and who will continue to do so as the country begins its recovery.
