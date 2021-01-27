Breaking

January 27, 2021

Boris Johnson has confirmed pupils will not return to schools as had been planned after February half term.

Instead the prime minister said if the vaccine roll out continued at its current pace schools could reopen on Monday March 8.

And, speaking in the House of Commons, he added that government would set out plans in the week beginning February 22 for the "gradual and phased" route out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson has confirmed pupils will not return to schools as had been planned after February half term.

Mr Johnson said: "The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms.

"I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks' notice of the return of face-to-face teaching.

"So I must inform the House that for the reasons I have outlined it will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after the February half term.

"But I know how frustrating that will be for pupils and teachers who want nothing more than to get back to the classroom.

"And for parents and for carers who spent so many months juggling their day jobs, not only with home schooling but meeting the myriad other demands of their children from breakfast until bedtime."

Taking part in the debate remotely, opposition leader Keir Starmer called for school teachers to receive the vaccination during the half term break.

The PM’s announcement came as no surprise to headteachers, who have been anticipating a further delay in reopening schools.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders

Former Suffolk head Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL head teachers' union, said: “Everybody agrees that getting all children back into class is vital as soon as possible, but this clearly cannot be rushed in such desperate circumstances, and we understand the government’s decision to extend the lockdown restrictions.

“What is crucial is that the government ensures that full reopening is done in a way which is safe and sustainable, and which inspires the confidence of education staff and the public.”

Mr Barton welcomed the prime minister’s promise of an additional £300m of catch-up funding, but called for clarity on the use of rapid turnaround coronavirus tests, a review of guidance on safety measures for schools to make sure they are fit-for-purpose, and a timetable for the vaccination of education staff.

He also stressed that schools were still open for vulnerable and key worker children, with many seeing many more pupils in classes than in the previous lockdown.



