Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

PUBLISHED: 07:13 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 20 January 2019

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A male passenger has suffered severed fingers in a serious crash last night.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it was the second serious injury road traffic collision on Saturday night.

Police shared a picture on Twitter at around 5.25am this morning which shows an overturned vehicle with the rear window completely shattered.

In a Twitter post, police said: “Our 2nd serious injury RTC of the night, passenger of this one has had his fingers severed #drivetoarrive”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash passenger has ‘no idea if royal is sorry’

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Prince Philip ‘pictured driving new Land Rover’ two days after crash

Media gathered at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.

Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash passenger has ‘no idea if royal is sorry’

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Clunan at the double as Linnets make hard work of home victory

King's Lynn Town players celebrate after Adam Marriott's opener against Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists