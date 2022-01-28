When to see the International Space Station overhead this weekend

The International Space Station will be visible until February 5 - Credit: Jason Alexander/citizenside.com

Stargazers are in for a treat as the International Space Station is set to be visible this weekend.

According to NASA, the International Space Station is set to be visible for between one and seven minutes everyday from now until February 5.

This weekend the space station is expected to be visible at around 6.04pm and 7.41pm on Saturday, January 29, and 5.16pm and 6.53pm on Sunday, January 30.

This Sunday, will be one of the days when the space station will visible for the longest time.

During the first national lockdown in 2020 the International Space Station and satellites were highly visible in the night sky due to the decline in air pollution.

There are believed to be around 8,000 satellites orbiting the earth, all of which become more visible at dawn or dusk as they reflect the sunlight.

Travelling at speeds of around 28,000kmph sightings of the International Space Station can range from once a month to several times a week.

It serves as home to crews of astronauts, and is also a science laboratory.

NASA experts say it will be the brightest object in the sky and will be easy to spot if you look up at the right time.

For more information and times of when the space station will be visible visit NASA's website.