Did your dancing superstar perform here?

St Andrews Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2015

Nearly 100 dancers from around the county turned out to an annual presentation of ballet, theatre and gymnastic dance.

The event, hosted by Coppelia School of Dance based in Wymondham, Dereham, Taverham and Norwich, took place at St Andrew's Hall in the city centre.

Principal Evangeline Harte said: "The event was opened with a superb display of dance performed on stage in a beautiful and magical setting.

"Examination certificates from the International Dance Teachers Association were presented in the ceremony which followed, plus medals and trophies for outstanding achievement.

"A total of 94 examinations were taken with 61 students achieving Distinction and two President Awards achieving honours level at 92 and 94."

The event was also to celebrate the change of name to Coppelia Academy of Dance. Next year, the school will mark 20 years since its foundation.