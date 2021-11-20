News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Brexit-o-meters’ used to gather Norfolk views on impact of leaving EU

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:11 PM November 20, 2021
The Norfolk for Europe group gather the opinion of Norfolk people in Norwich on Brexit. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A series of ad-hoc street surveys across Norfolk has been held to canvas people’s opinions almost two years after the UK left the EU. 

‘Brexit-o-meters’ encouraging people to put stickers next to statements they felt most closely represented their own views about the impact of Brexit in everyday life were held in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Aylsham on Saturday. 

It was part of a national action day organised by the European Movement with Norfolk findings to be added to national results.

Sarah Patey, secretary of Norfolk for Europe, said: “We’ve had a range of views from people who feel very strongly it was the right thing to leave but also a lot of people are finding it is not going well for them.”

Rob Colwell, group chair who took part in King’s Lynn, said: “Since the summer, the government’s Brexit deal has given Britain empty shelves, empty pumps and empty pockets, and now Christmas is under threat. 

“We wanted to give people in Norfolk the opportunity to share their experiences over the past few months and any fears they may have for the future.”

