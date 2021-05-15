How you can support local produce for this year's Norfolk Day
- Credit: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY
As the excitement grows ahead of a day to celebrate everything great about our county, the Norfolk Store has seen a boost in online sales.
From Norfolk Day flags and bunting to locally made produce and clothing, people are gearing up for the big day on July 27.
Since the announcement of the annual event, the Norfolk Store has gone from strength to strength. It now features a variety of products including merchandise and items from lockdown start-ups.
Annabel and Cameron, the owners of Pascoe Candles, handcraft a line of luxury, vegan-friendly, and eco-conscious candles and wax melts from their home on the Norfolk coast. They launched their business in May 2020.
"We've always aimed to keep Norfolk at the heart of our brand as the beautiful scenery and nature is what inspired us to create as eco-friendly candles as possible," Annabel said.
"Norfolk Day is a fantastic way for our community to come together and celebrate everything amazing about our county, its incredible history, and the people that call it home."
Designer Ellie Daniels, of Eleanora Tiatora, sells items with Norfolk dialect on them, such as mugs, coasters, and tea towels.
She said: "I wanted to be part of the celebration of our amazing county and bring the joy of Norfolk dialect to everyone as it resonates with so many - gotta keep it goin' han't we?
"What's not to love about a day to celebrate being one of the Nor-folk?
"We're so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the UK - one that's full of rummons but lovely rummons - and it deserves a day of appreciation."
Norfolk Day is backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk. This year it is supported by its headline sponsor Richardson's.
Greg Munford, Richardson's chief executive, said: “By sponsoring Norfolk Day, we are championing the people and the place where we work, rest, and play.”
- You can see all of the Norfolk Store items via the website. There is also a celebration pack to organise your own Norfolk Day party.
- To find out more about Richardson's, visit the website.
- If you are organising something for Norfolk Day then tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group.