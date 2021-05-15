Published: 5:30 AM May 15, 2021

As the excitement grows ahead of a day to celebrate everything great about our county, the Norfolk Store has seen a boost in online sales.

From Norfolk Day flags and bunting to locally made produce and clothing, people are gearing up for the big day on July 27.

Melia Yassin with her Norfolk Day Flag. - Credit: Nick Butcher

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfolk Day at the Blue Lion pub. - Credit: Ian Burt

Since the announcement of the annual event, the Norfolk Store has gone from strength to strength. It now features a variety of products including merchandise and items from lockdown start-ups.

Annabel and Cameron, the owners of Pascoe Candles, handcraft a line of luxury, vegan-friendly, and eco-conscious candles and wax melts from their home on the Norfolk coast. They launched their business in May 2020.

A lavender and chamomile vegan scented candle by Pascoe Candles - Credit: PASCOE CANDLES

"We've always aimed to keep Norfolk at the heart of our brand as the beautiful scenery and nature is what inspired us to create as eco-friendly candles as possible," Annabel said.

"Norfolk Day is a fantastic way for our community to come together and celebrate everything amazing about our county, its incredible history, and the people that call it home."

Designer Ellie Daniels, of Eleanora Tiatora, sells items with Norfolk dialect on them, such as mugs, coasters, and tea towels.

She said: "I wanted to be part of the celebration of our amazing county and bring the joy of Norfolk dialect to everyone as it resonates with so many - gotta keep it goin' han't we?

"What's not to love about a day to celebrate being one of the Nor-folk?

"We're so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the UK - one that's full of rummons but lovely rummons - and it deserves a day of appreciation."

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying the inaugural Norfolk Day in 2018 - Credit: Nick Butcher

Norfolk Day is backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk. This year it is supported by its headline sponsor Richardson's.

Greg Munford, Richardson's chief executive, said: “By sponsoring Norfolk Day, we are championing the people and the place where we work, rest, and play.”

Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park next to the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk Day 2021 is being sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: ARCHANT