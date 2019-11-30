Where in Norfolk loves the Royal Family the most (and least)

The Queen meets the crowds during her visit to West Newton Church in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Less than the half the people in parts of Norwich still back the Royal Family while those in South West Norfolk are its most staunch supporters, new research has shown.

Prince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Denise Bradley Prince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Denise Bradley

A nationwide survey revealed widely varying attitudes to the monarchy across Norfolk. Royalist backing was strongest in South West Norfolk where almost two thirds said they were supporters of their continued reign, compared to 17pc who were not.

The biggest republican sentiment was to be found in Norwich South where a quarter said they did not support the monarchy and just 46pc expressed support, with the rest undecided. This contrasts with Norwich North where 56pc supported the monarchy, compared to 21% who did not.

In North West Norfolk, home to the Royal residence at Sandringham, though 61pc said they had continued support of the monarchy almost a fifth said they did not.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The survey of 21,000 people, carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with the pollster FocalData, found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement "I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family".

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Elsewhere 59pc support the monarchy in South Norfolk, Broadland and Mid Norfolk, compared with 19pc, 18pc and 16pc respectively who do not. In North Norfolk 58% were pro-Royal, while in Great Yarmouth that figure was 55pc.

Across Britain as a whole, 48pc of people support the monarchy, 25pc do not, and 28pc are not sure.

Old Bexley and Sidcup, in London, was the most supportive, with both the highest agreement (68pc) and the lowest disagreement (12pc).

Just three constituencies - Liverpool Riverside, Manchester Central and Glasgow Central - were home to more republicans than royalists.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: "Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country. They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy."