Search

Advanced search

Where in Norfolk loves the Royal Family the most (and least)

PUBLISHED: 11:13 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 30 November 2019

The Queen meets the crowds during her visit to West Newton Church in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen meets the crowds during her visit to West Newton Church in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Less than the half the people in parts of Norwich still back the Royal Family while those in South West Norfolk are its most staunch supporters, new research has shown.

Prince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Denise BradleyPrince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Denise Bradley

A nationwide survey revealed widely varying attitudes to the monarchy across Norfolk. Royalist backing was strongest in South West Norfolk where almost two thirds said they were supporters of their continued reign, compared to 17pc who were not.

The biggest republican sentiment was to be found in Norwich South where a quarter said they did not support the monarchy and just 46pc expressed support, with the rest undecided. This contrasts with Norwich North where 56pc supported the monarchy, compared to 21% who did not.

In North West Norfolk, home to the Royal residence at Sandringham, though 61pc said they had continued support of the monarchy almost a fifth said they did not.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The survey of 21,000 people, carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with the pollster FocalData, found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement "I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family".

You may also want to watch:

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Elsewhere 59pc support the monarchy in South Norfolk, Broadland and Mid Norfolk, compared with 19pc, 18pc and 16pc respectively who do not. In North Norfolk 58% were pro-Royal, while in Great Yarmouth that figure was 55pc.

Across Britain as a whole, 48pc of people support the monarchy, 25pc do not, and 28pc are not sure.

Old Bexley and Sidcup, in London, was the most supportive, with both the highest agreement (68pc) and the lowest disagreement (12pc).

Just three constituencies - Liverpool Riverside, Manchester Central and Glasgow Central - were home to more republicans than royalists.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: "Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country. They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy."

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Potter-themed Christmas party series cancelled at last minute

A previous event held by the Norfolk Christmas Party company. Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Town named Norfolk’s first plastic-free community

Sheringham Plastic Aware (SPA) chairman Liz Withington and SPA junior group members celebrate the town being named the first community in Norfolk to gain plastic-free status. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists