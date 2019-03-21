Norfolk Spotify users can get a free Google Home Mini worth £49

Search

21 March, 2019 - 17:26
Google Home Mini (Chalk color) on a wooden surface. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Google Home Mini (Chalk color) on a wooden surface. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Spotify is giving away free Google Home Mini speakers to UK customers but you’ll have to be quick.

Music streamer Spotify is offering the freebie, worth £49, to new and existing customers of the family subscription which costs £14.99 per month.

The offer is valid until 11.59pm on May 14 but make sure to order soon as it is only available whilst stocks last.

The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that responds to your voice and you can use it to play music on Spotify, ask questions and control connected devices.

Lee, from Norwich, tweeted: “Spotify family for £14.99 for a month and get a Google Home mini absolutely free? Yes please! Already got two of them but that is too good an offer to turn down!”

The family subscription for Spotify allows up to six people within the same household to get the premium service.

When you claim the offer you will need to give your address and set-up a free Google account if you haven’t already.

You’ll be directed to the Google Store online where you can choose either black or white and the discount will be automatically applied with free delivery.

Don’t forget, you’ll be charged £14.99 every month until you cancel your subscription and only the primary account holder can claim.

