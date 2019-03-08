Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Spate of chimney fires as households light up in cooler weather

PUBLISHED: 11:59 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 14 April 2019

Norfolk fire crews have dealt with a spate of chimney fires as fires are lit amid cooler weather. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk fire crews have dealt with a spate of chimney fires as fires are lit amid cooler weather. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Fire crews have been called to deal with a spate of chimney fires this weekend as households return to lighting their fires amid the unseasonal cool temperatures.

Norfolk Fire Service received call-outs to four chimneys that had caught fire on Saturday.

At 12.30pm a fire crew from Diss were called to a property on Mill Road in Winfarthing and used specialist chimney equipment to extinguish the fire.

Attleborough firefighters dealt with a chimney fire in Mile Road near Bunwell at 1.20pm; while an appliance from Carrow attended a chimney fire on Norwich Road in Mulbarton at 5.50pm.

One appliance from Dereham also attended a chimney fire on Peaseland Green in Elsing at 9pm. Firefighters used chimney equipment and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile a Suffolk fire crew from Mildenhall were also called to a chimney on fire at Mildenhall Road at Barton Mills at 4.30pm.

Chimney fires are usually started when high temperatures or flames extend into the outlet or flue and combustible deposits catch light.

NORFOLK CHIMNEY FIRE SAFETY ADVICE

• Ensure your chimney is swept regularly: at least once a year for smokeless fuels; at least twice a year for Bitumous coal; once a year for oil/gas; quarterly when in use for wood.

• Be careful when using open fires to keep warm. Make sure you always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers.

• Ensure the fire is extinguished before going to bed or leaving the house.

• Ensure good quality fuel is used.

• Never interrupt the air supply by blocking air vents or air bricks.

• After a chimney fire, a certified sweep should perform a thorough inspection before the chimney is used again.

Most Read

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Promoting a Premier city: How the world will be watching the comeback club

Teemu Pukki celebrates - but could his goals bring more than just Premier League football to Norwich? Picture by Paul Chesterton

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 report: Sensational Edwards submits Butters in Battle of Anglia clash

Craig Edwards celebrates his victory in the Battle of Anglia main event at Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists