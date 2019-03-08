Spate of chimney fires as households light up in cooler weather

Norfolk fire crews have dealt with a spate of chimney fires as fires are lit amid cooler weather. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Fire crews have been called to deal with a spate of chimney fires this weekend as households return to lighting their fires amid the unseasonal cool temperatures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire Service received call-outs to four chimneys that had caught fire on Saturday.

At 12.30pm a fire crew from Diss were called to a property on Mill Road in Winfarthing and used specialist chimney equipment to extinguish the fire.

Attleborough firefighters dealt with a chimney fire in Mile Road near Bunwell at 1.20pm; while an appliance from Carrow attended a chimney fire on Norwich Road in Mulbarton at 5.50pm.

One appliance from Dereham also attended a chimney fire on Peaseland Green in Elsing at 9pm. Firefighters used chimney equipment and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile a Suffolk fire crew from Mildenhall were also called to a chimney on fire at Mildenhall Road at Barton Mills at 4.30pm.

Chimney fires are usually started when high temperatures or flames extend into the outlet or flue and combustible deposits catch light.

NORFOLK CHIMNEY FIRE SAFETY ADVICE

• Ensure your chimney is swept regularly: at least once a year for smokeless fuels; at least twice a year for Bitumous coal; once a year for oil/gas; quarterly when in use for wood.

• Be careful when using open fires to keep warm. Make sure you always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers.

• Ensure the fire is extinguished before going to bed or leaving the house.

• Ensure good quality fuel is used.

• Never interrupt the air supply by blocking air vents or air bricks.

• After a chimney fire, a certified sweep should perform a thorough inspection before the chimney is used again.