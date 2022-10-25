RAF confirm Norfolk sonic boom caused by Hawk aircraft

An RAF Hawk like this one caused a sonic boom near King's Lynn - Credit: Simon Parker

The RAF has confirmed that the loud bang heard in west Norfolk this afternoon was a sonic boom.

A Hawk T1 was flying over Norfolk for an air test when it accidentally caused the noise.

A sonic boom occurs when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

It was heard at about 1pm today, October 25, from Terrington St Clement to Bawsey.

Many people on social media asked what had caused the loud bang, with many noting that their homes had shaken with the force which sounded like an explosion.

An RAF spokesman said: “The sonic boom heard in East Anglia was inadvertently caused by an RAF Hawk aircraft completing a high-speed dive as part of an air test schedule, any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

The Hawk was conducting an aerodynamic air test to ensure the aircraft's safe operation post-maintenance.

According to FlightRadar24, the Hawk took off from RAF Cranwell and landed at RAF Scampton, the home of the Red Arrows.

The tracker showed the jet doing laps of Norfolk's skies before returning to its base.