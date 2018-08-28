Search

Solicitors donate thousands of pounds to the EACH nook appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:08 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 18 January 2019

A north Norfolk solicitors has given East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) nook appeal a boost of £5,411.25.

Capron and Helliwell has offices in High Street, Stalham and the Broads centre in Wroxham.

Its fundraising highlights included staff taking part in EACH’s Norwich Bubble Rush, donating unclaimed client accounts, and various office activities.

The solicitors has also sponsored a brick as part of Pave the Path, which offers EACH supporters the chance to sponsor a red clay brick that will line the garden path and be laid once building of the nook, Norfolk’s new children’s hospice, is complete.

Sarah Bunkell, Capron and Helliwell accounts manager, said: “We’re very happy to have been able to support the nook appeal as it’s such a worthwhile cause.”

Sophie Mayes, EACH Norfolk corporate fundraiser, said: “It’s great to celebrate what’s been a very successful charity of the year partnership.”

The nook appeal total currently stands at £8,​​400,000.

