Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes for annual slalom races

PUBLISHED: 07:53 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 26 March 2019

More than 100 skiers and snowboards took part in the annual Night Slalom. Picture: Norfolk Snowsports Club

Some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the county descended on Trowse for a friendly evening of racing.

The annual Night Slalom event at Norfolk Snowsports Club saw 100 of the clubs members aged from six to 60 take part in timed slalom races with a head-to-head race between the two fastest times.

Although the event welcomes novices and racers, it marks the beginning of the race season for the clubs Wannabe Racers and Race Team,.

Thomas Homes was the fastest skier in the men’s class with Megan Skipper taking top spot in the ladies.

David Beckett, head race coach said: “As always it’s great to see the youngest of the club members participate in what for some was their first of many competitions and we hope they will be helping the club maintain its number one position in the dry slope summer league many years to come”.

The winners of the ladies skiing race. Picture: Norfolk Snowsports ClubThe winners of the ladies skiing race. Picture: Norfolk Snowsports Club

Norfolk Snowsports Club will be hosting further race events including the 45th All England Championships.

