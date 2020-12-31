Search

Advanced search

Slimming consultants from Norfolk meet Alan Carr

PUBLISHED: 10:03 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 31 December 2019

Slimming World Consultants Paula Seaman and Hayley Hooper meet Chatty Man Alan Carr. PIC: Slimming World.

Slimming World Consultants Paula Seaman and Hayley Hooper meet Chatty Man Alan Carr. PIC: Slimming World.

Archant

Five slimming consultants from Norfolk celebrated their groups' successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Slimming World Consultants Jo Gilbert, Bev Hansey and Rowena Mason meet Chatty Man Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming WorldSlimming World Consultants Jo Gilbert, Bev Hansey and Rowena Mason meet Chatty Man Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World

The Chatty Man TV show frontman co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, when he met Paula Seaman, who runs groups in Costessey and West Earlham, and Hayley Hooper, who has a group in Porlingland.

You may also want to watch:

The comedian also met Jo Gilbert and Bev Hansey, who run a group in Long Stratton, and Rowena Mason, a Slimming World consultant in Harleston.

Speaking after the recent event at Birmingham's International Convention Centre, Paula said she was "honoured" to represent Norwich at the Slimming World Awards, adding "Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people's lives too".

Alan said: "I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could've bottled that Slimming World feeling."

Meanwhile, Liz Sunderland, who runs a Slimming World group at Beccles, also met the comedian at the awards.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

‘Fire coming from every window’: home gutted by fierce blaze

Smoke can be seen in the top of the house at The Moor at Reepham after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Fire coming from every window’: home gutted by fierce blaze

Smoke can be seen in the top of the house at The Moor at Reepham after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family of 81-year-old who died on the roadside face further heartache

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Norfolk panto star and comedian appears in BBC Christmas special

Ben Langley Credit: Kate Anderson

7 boybands and girlbands coming to Norfolk in 2019

S Club, Little Mix and 5ive are all performing in Norfolk in 2020 Credit: L-R Supplied by OPEN Norwich, Liz Hobbs Group, Liz Gregg

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries among clubs tracking Turkey Under-21 defender

Norwich City are reportedly tracking Turkey U21 defender Ravil Tagir
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists