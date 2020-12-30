Search

Slimming consultants from Norfolk meet TV comedian Alan Carr

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 December 2019

Slimming World Consultants Paula Seaman and Hayley Hooper meet Chatty Man Alan Carr. PIC: Slimming World.

Two slimming consultants from Norwich celebrated their groups' successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

The Chatty Man TV show frontman co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, when he met Paula Seaman, who runs groups in Costessey and West Earlham and Hayley Hooper, who has a group in Porlingland.

Speaking after the recent event at Birmingham's International Convention Centre, Paula said she was "honoured" to represent Norwich at the Slimming World Awards, adding "Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people's lives too".

Alan said: "I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could've bottled that Slimming World feeling."

Meanwhile, Liz Sunderland, who runs a Slimming World group at Beccles, also met the comedian at the awards.

