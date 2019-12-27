Search

Advanced search

Plaque could be made to remember Norfolk's Singing Postman

PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 27 December 2019

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Archant

A community group is looking to have a plaque made to honour Norfolk's Singing Postman.

Allan Smethurst, who died aged 73, was well known in the late 1960s for his Norfolk dialect songs such as Hev Yew Gotta Loight, Boy? and Moind Yer Hid, Boy.

Chris Wright, 53, a member of the Allan Smethurst appreciation society is now calling upon the Sheringham Society to have a plaque made to remember him.

Born in Lincolnshire, the Singing Postman moved with his mother and stepfather to Sheringham, at the age of 11.

After joining the post office in 1953 he began to write amusing songs about rural life, which he sang with a heavy Norfolk accent.

THE COVER OF THE SINGING POSTMAN ALLAN SMETHURST CD 'ROUNDABOUT', WITH CHILDREN FROM STOWMARKET. ES 10.1.01THE COVER OF THE SINGING POSTMAN ALLAN SMETHURST CD 'ROUNDABOUT', WITH CHILDREN FROM STOWMARKET. ES 10.1.01

Mr Wright said: "We have been talking about a plaque for a while now, I think it is really important for somebody who grew up in Sheringham and did so much for the town to be remembered.

"He kept the Norfolk dialect alive and I feel that his memory should be kept alive."

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Fifty years on, how 'Hev Yew Gotta Light, Boy?' lit up our lives

His success shot him into the spotlight, leading to many television appearances, including Top of the Pops.

At one point in his life, the Singing Postman was outselling the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in Norfolk record shops.

Allan Smethurst, the Singing Postman, surrounded by student nurses after he had opened a garden fete at Hampshire House, the nurses’ home at Cromer this week 50 years ago. Allan Smethurst, the Singing Postman, surrounded by student nurses after he had opened a garden fete at Hampshire House, the nurses’ home at Cromer this week 50 years ago.

Mr Wright said: "The reaction to our idea has been very positive with many people agreeing that he should be remembered.

"I would like to see the plaque at the place that he lived, on Cliff Road, or on the Sheringham clock tower.

"He sang a lot about the Wymondham Arms, the Robin Hood and the prom, so it could also be in one of those places."

By the late 1960s, Mr Smethurst's career had come to an end and arthritis made playing the guitar difficult.

He died in Grimsby in 2000 aged 73, having spent the last 20 years of his life in the town's Salvation Army Hostel.

Mr Wright has approached the Sheringham Society to ask about the plaque and they will discuss the matter at the next meeting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Tim Krul delivers brutal home truths on City’s relegation plight

Tim Krul admits Norwich City face a major uphill battle to survive in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Run Anglia: How Bure Valley Harriers’ pair became part of Norfolk’s running royalty

Brenda and Dave Hutcheon - coaches at Bure Valley Harriers. Picture: Brenda Hutcheon

Plaque could be made to remember Norfolk’s Singing Postman

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Parts of Norwich’s ring road to close during months of roadworks

The city morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road, the A140 ring road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists