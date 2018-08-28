Search

Singer named by NME as one of UK’s hottest new country artists

PUBLISHED: 15:33 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 11 November 2018

Lucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Hannah Smith

A young artist has been named by the New Musical Express (NME) as an emerging artist and one of the UK’s hottest country prospects.

Lucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeLucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Lucy Grubb, 20, from Rackheath, has been performing since she was 14 years old and has gained recognition from the widely-followed music website.

She said: “The music scene in Norwich is a very closeknit community, everybody knows everybody and we all support each other.

“Venues such as The Brickmakers were brilliant when I was starting out, it was through a show I did there that I got into BBC Introducing.”

Lucy went to Broadland High at Hoveton, Ormiston Victory Academy and City College Norwich before attending Access Creative College to study artist development.

She said: “Access really helped me establish myself as an artist. I saw a lot of progression in my writing and performance while I was studying there.”

Lucy has already played at live festivals such as Glastonbury, Red Rooster, Latitude and on BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 1.

Her first EP 18 Miles won country’s Best UK EP of the Year in 2017; her second EP Dear Walter was released at the end of last month.

Her newest EP is named after and written for her granddad who died. She said: “I got into country music because my granddad was an avid listener, especially to Johnny Cash and the old timers.

“In his last few years I would sit with him and listen to the radio.

“I have a desire to write music that I know my granddad would have enjoyed.”

Lucy is a finalist of a grassroots music competition called Firestone’s Road to the Main Stage and is in with a chance of winning £25,000-worth of music prizes, including live slots at major music festivals and studio time.

The competition celebrates originality, providing an opportunity for emerging artists and musicians from all  genres.

She said: “It would be crazy to win, it would mean so much to me. It would give me a massive kickstart to my career.

“It would be nice for my parents too, so they know that other people enjoy my music.”

To vote for Lucy, visit: www.firestone.roadtothemainstage.co.uk/meet-the-bands

