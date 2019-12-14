Norfolk man, 89, breaks UK music chart record
PUBLISHED: 12:35 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 14 December 2019
Archant
A Norfolk singer who captured the hearts of a nation to win Britain's Got Talent has made chart history with his debut album.
Colin Thackery, who hails from Norwich, has seen his debut album 'Love Changes Everything' reach number 13 in the Official UK Albums Chart.
It means the 89-year-old has become the oldest solo artist ever to debut in the top 20.
After his moving performances saw him crowned Britain's Got Talent champion in June, the Korean War veteran signed a record deal with Decca Records a month later.
And now the Chelsea Pensioner is already celebrating chart success, with his record sitting pretty above artists including Liam Payne and Kylie Minogue.
Mr Thackery said: "To receive the news that my debut album has made the top 20 is a wonderful early Christmas present I wasn't expecting.
"To know that my music has reached so many people has been the cherry on top of a fantastic year."