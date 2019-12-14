Search

Norfolk man, 89, breaks UK music chart record

PUBLISHED: 12:35 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 14 December 2019

Britain's Got Talent 2019 winner Colin Thackery, from Norwich, has become the oldest solo artist to score a top 20 album. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk singer who captured the hearts of a nation to win Britain's Got Talent has made chart history with his debut album.

Colin Thackery, from Norwich, signed a record deal with Decca Records in July 2019 after being crowned Britain's Got Talent winner. Picture: Chris O'DonovanColin Thackery, from Norwich, signed a record deal with Decca Records in July 2019 after being crowned Britain's Got Talent winner. Picture: Chris O'Donovan

Colin Thackery, who hails from Norwich, has seen his debut album 'Love Changes Everything' reach number 13 in the Official UK Albums Chart.

It means the 89-year-old has become the oldest solo artist ever to debut in the top 20.

Colin Thackery, from Norwich, captured the hearts of a nation with his performances on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITVColin Thackery, from Norwich, captured the hearts of a nation with his performances on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

After his moving performances saw him crowned Britain's Got Talent champion in June, the Korean War veteran signed a record deal with Decca Records a month later.

And now the Chelsea Pensioner is already celebrating chart success, with his record sitting pretty above artists including Liam Payne and Kylie Minogue.

Mr Thackery said: "To receive the news that my debut album has made the top 20 is a wonderful early Christmas present I wasn't expecting.

"To know that my music has reached so many people has been the cherry on top of a fantastic year."

