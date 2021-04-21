Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Published: 4:15 PM April 21, 2021

An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire where filming for mini TV series Master of the Air is being filmed. - Credit: Nigel Peters

Steven Spielberg has been spotted filming in a makeshift Norfolk village, as the county is set to take centre stage in a Second World War TV series.

Norfolk is set to appear in a new TV miniseries and war drama Masters of the Air, directed by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

But eagle-eyed watchers may quickly realise it has not been shot in the county, but instead in Buckinghamshire.

For the next two weeks filming is taking place in Bledlow, which has been made to look like a Norfolk village in the 1940s.

Pictures taken of the film site in Buckinghamshire for the mini TV series Master of the Air, directed by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. - Credit: Nigel Peters

Nigel Peters, from the village of Chinnor, on the Oxfordshire border, was walking his regular route when he spotted filming taking place and a wartime sign post pointing to Norfolk villages.

He said: “I was walking yesterday and I saw these massive marquees, cherry pickers and lots of extras in WWII military uniforms and cars from the period as well.

“It is absolutely amazing. This village is well known for filming so at first, I thought it was Midsomer Murders but then I saw all of the American military.

“The Lions pub has been transformed into the Kings Head, complete with a Bullards Ales sign, and a 1940s signpost on the village green with directions to the villages of Dickleburgh, Thorpe Abbotts and Burston, which I believe are all near Diss.

“And later that day my son spotted Steven Spielberg.”

Pictures taken of the film site in Buckinghamshire for the mini TV series Master of the Air, directed by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The village of Bledlow is where filming is currently taking place. - Credit: Nigel Peters

The upcoming series is reported to be a follow up to the Emmy award-winning Second World War mini-series Band of Brothers and The Pacific – being produced for Apple TV.

Mr Peters added: “They are filming in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire but it is set in Norfolk, where the American 8th Air Force were based in the Second World War.

“My wife's family come from Norfolk, in Swanton Morley, so we are well aware of the use of the county's air bases by the Americans.

“It just really struck me to see those Norfolk villages on the sign post. I thought was magical.”