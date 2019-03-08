Video

Winning return for showjumper and horse who have overcome heart attack and cancer

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Spidge Event Photography Spidge Event Photography

A Norfolk showjumper who suffered a heart attack and his prizewinning horse that has overcome a rare form of cancer have proved themselves comeback kings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prolific showing champion Allister Hood, from Diss, and his horse Our Cashel Blue overcame their health scares to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting.

Mr Hood, who has won the Supreme Horse championship at Hickstead a total of seven times, and has been showjumping at the top level for 50 years, was taken ill at home near Diss in April last year. He was hospitalised at the Royal Papworth, which specialises in heart conditions.

But while he returned to the show ring at the end of last season, the recovery for his champion horse, which had won nearly every prize there is to win, has been slower after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead

The horse underwent surgery to remove a large tumour in his shoulder in the hope of containing the spread, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

"He was the most amazing patient," said Mr Hood. "It was a pretty long winter, and by the end of it, he felt like he was ready to explode. But he never did; he was so sensible."

By Christmas Blue's recovery was progressing and as a special treat, he was turned out for the first time in months to enjoy a canter around his paddock.

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead

"He had a gallop, and a buck, and a really good roll in the mud, but luckily the grass ended up being much more tempting," said Mr Hood.

Remarkably the pair were reunited at Hickstead last weekend winning the I.C.E. Horseboxes Supreme Cob Championship at the prestigious event in West Sussex.

Mr Hood said each ride with his stable superstar is a privilege. "We were always hopeful that the cancer hadn't spread, but the vets told us that we'd never know until he suddenly got very sick or lost weight," he explains. "Now, we're just enjoying every moment we have with him and taking each day as it comes."

Diss showjumper Oliver Hood also won at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Nigel Goddard Diss showjumper Oliver Hood also won at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Nigel Goddard

It was not the only Hickstead triumph for the Diss-based showjumping dynasty. Mr Hood's son Oliver rode Kellythorpes Master Key to the top spot in the I.C.E. Horseboxes Supreme Coloured Horse Ridden Championships - his second win in as many years.

And there was more Norfolk success with Gissing-based Jonathan Egmore claiming top honours in the Al Shira'aa British Five-Year-Old Jumping Championship with Passilano.