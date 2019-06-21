How to get a cup of tea on the EDP at Norfolk Show

Steff Griffin enjoying her free cup of tea at the EDP tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Exploring the Royal Norfolk Show can be thirsty work - so come and have a cup of tea on the EDP.

Tokens to get a free cup of tea or coffee at the EDP tea tent at the show will be running in the paper from Saturday, June 22 to Thursday, June 27 - simply collect and present them at the tent.

The show is one of the greatest social get-togethers of the year in Norfolk for its visitors, and for the EDP it is a chance for us to meet and thank our readers for their continued support.

There will be hot and cold drinks plus cakes to buy at the tea tent, which will be located at stand 216 on Third Drive.

With Norfolk Day on July 27 just weeks away, we will also be offering visitors to the tea tent the chance to purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack to make sure they're prepared for the county-wide party.

- The Royal Norfolk Show this year takes place on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.