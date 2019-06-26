Search

Fashion trendsetters turn out for show's Best Dressed competition

26 June, 2019 - 18:46
All the entrants for the Intu Chapelfield Best Dressed and Best Hat competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All the entrants for the Intu Chapelfield Best Dressed and Best Hat competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On-trend outfits and style icons at the Royal Norfolk Show were in contention to be named "best-dressed" at the event.

The winners of the Intu Chapelfield Best Dressed couple competition, Caroline Young and Graham Legge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe winners of the Intu Chapelfield Best Dressed couple competition, Caroline Young and Graham Legge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Style spotters were prowling the showground on the hunt for the most eye-catching outfits from male and female showgoers and a huge crowd gathered for the afternoon judging session.

The winners in the Best Dressed competition, who each won a £250 intu Chapelfield gift card, were couple Caroline Young and Graham Legge, who sported chic and well-coordinated outfits, and Claire Guyton, whose vibrant dress and fascinator stole the show.

The winner of the Headline Hat competition and a £100 gift card was Rachel Ashford, who wore a feathered hat by Harriet Flatt at Game for Feathers.

Two more Best Dressed winners will be chosen on Thursday, with each winning an intu Chapelfield gift card worth £250, plus another Headline Hat, with a prize of a £100 intu Chapelfield gift card.

