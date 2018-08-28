Norfolk shop worker needs your votes to reach Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer from Acle who is hoping to make it to the next round of the Miss England competition. Picture Natoya Rimmer Archant

A shop worker from Norfolk is currently one of the front runners in this year’s Miss England competition.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Natoya Rimmer, from Acle, has the third highest number of votes in the quarter-final with the eventual winner going direct to the final.

The 20-year-old, who works at Outfit in Great Yarmouth, entered the contest with no previous modelling experience.

“I put in all my details online, sent a photo and was shortlisted,” she said. “They wanted a more model type photo and when I told them I hadn’t done any modelling before they said a photo on a black top would be fine.”

Miss Rimmer, who when she was younger achieved third place in the country for high jump, said she would love to make the final.

“It would be amazing,” she added.

To vote for Miss Rimmer text MISSPHOTO13 to 63333.

Voting ends on January 7 and votes cost 50p each.