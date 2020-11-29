Norfolk sees significant falls in Covid cases, figures show

Published: 5:44 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 5:59 PM November 29, 2020

A man walks past a poster in the window of a Primark shop in the final week of a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. - Credit: PA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has fallen down to less than 100 cases per 100,000 people, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to November 25, show the number of Covid-19 cases in the county as a whole was 92.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 121.6 the previous week - the seven days up to November 18.

Eight of the nine local authority areas in Norfolk and Waveney recorded falls in the number of confirmed Covid cases.

The number of people testing positive in Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn & West Norfolk also fell below the 100 cases per 100,000 people mark.

Coronavirus testing centre. - Credit: PA

In Great Yarmouth the number was 74.5 per 100,000, down from 112.7 in the previous seven days, while in King's Lynn & West Norfolk the rate was shown to have fallen to 89.2 per 100,000 from 144.

You may also want to watch:

The only area in Norfolk to have recorded a rise in the number of cases was North Norfolk where the number of positives was 88.7 per 100,000 compared with 63.9 in the previous week.

Rates in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland remain above 100 cases per 100,000, while rates are lower in Breckland, East Suffolk and Mid-Suffolk.

Norfolk has now passed 10,000 positive cases in total and Broadland has slipped back into triple figures.

Meanwhile across England the rate has also fallen for the twelfth day in a row and is now 167.4 cases per 100,000.

The Government said a further 215 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 58,245.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 73,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Drive through coronavirus testing. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 12,155 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,617,327.