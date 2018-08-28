New health ward named after Norfolk sea vegetable

Chatterton House is getting a new ward, with a local name. Samphire Ward. Photo: NSFT NSFT

A new ward being built as part of a £4m project to bring King’s Lynn’s specialist adult acute mental health services onto one central site is to be named after a sea vegetable for which Norfolk is renowned.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chatterton House is getting a new ward, with a local name. Samphire Ward. Photo: NSFT Chatterton House is getting a new ward, with a local name. Samphire Ward. Photo: NSFT

Samphire Ward, at Chatterton House in Goodwins Road, will have 16 single ensuite rooms and will replace the Churchill Ward on the Fermoy Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

Pauline Davies, NSFT’s West Norfolk locality manager, said: “There was a strong theme of nature in many of the suggestions which helped the panel to unanimously agree that the name of the ward will be ‘Samphire’.

“Samphire is a popular local delicacy and, also, people local to King’s Lynn will remember a character well-known as ‘The Samphire Man’.

“As well as building a new ward, the project to transform and improve mental healthcare in west Norfolk includes refurbishing existing outpatient facilities and expanding the range of services available to support patients within the community.”