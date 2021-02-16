Online hub to help fly the flag for Norfolk in television and film

Published: 3:56 PM February 16, 2021

It has been the backdrop for many films and television series and now Norfolk can be showcased for budding productions in a new online service.

The Norfolk Screen One Stop Shop resource will bring together locations, talent, services and facilities within the region for anyone considering or intending to shoot creative pieces in Norfolk.

Film producer Debra Hayward with her screen writer husband William Osborne. - Credit: Archant

Film producer Debra Hayward, a member of Norfolk Screen’s advisory board who made Tinker Tailor Solder Spy and Les Misérables , said: "I am excited to be part of Norfolk Screen as they are flying the flag for the region and championing local talent and services.

"Norfolk can offer first-class talent, services, and world-class locations. With the explosion of streaming platforms, and more TV and Film shooting than ever before, we need to encourage more production in Norfolk and help build a thriving, local industry.”

For more information visit www.norfolkscreen.co.uk