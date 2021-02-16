News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Online hub to help fly the flag for Norfolk in television and film

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:56 PM February 16, 2021   
Filming of the Mathew Vaughn movie 'Stardust' on Elm Hill, Norwich.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:Lorna Mars

Filming of the Mathew Vaughn movie 'Stardust' on Elm Hill, Norwich.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:Lorna MarshFor: EDP newsEDP pics © 2006(01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2006

It has been the backdrop for many films and television series and now Norfolk can be showcased for budding productions in a new online service.

The Norfolk Screen One Stop Shop resource will bring together locations, talent, services and facilities within the region for anyone considering or intending to shoot creative pieces in Norfolk.

Author and screen writer William Osborne with his wife, film producer Debra Hayward.Picture: ANTONY

Film producer Debra Hayward with her screen writer husband William Osborne. - Credit: Archant

Film producer Debra Hayward, a member of Norfolk Screen’s advisory board who made Tinker Tailor Solder Spy and Les Misérables , said: "I am excited to be part of Norfolk Screen as they are flying the flag for the region and championing local talent and services.

"Norfolk can offer first-class talent, services, and world-class locations. With the explosion of streaming platforms, and more TV and Film shooting than ever before, we need to encourage more production in Norfolk and help build a thriving, local industry.”

For more information visit www.norfolkscreen.co.uk

Film

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Ringland Estate. Pic: Savills.

'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus