Scouts invited to take part in St George’s Day lockdown promise

A previous year's North East Norfolk Scouts' St George's Day parade. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

Scouts young and old are being encouraged to take part in a national renewing of the scout promise to mark St George’s Day on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St George’s Day, April 23, is traditionally the day Norfolk’s scouts renew their scouting promise.

The event is a highlight of the scouting year and normally sees some 7,500 scouts from across the county come together to celebrate.

You may also want to watch:

But this year, because scouts will be unable to meet face-to-face, the organisation is asking all scouts, young and old, to renew their promise at the same time remotely.

Matthew Burrell, county commissioner for Norfolk Scouts, said: “We’re asking for them to all to set an alarm for 7.45pm and to do one of three things, Join In, Tune In or Just Stop.”

The event is timed to coincide with the #clapforcarers applause for front line workers held each Thursday at 8pm.

Join In will mean that young people take part in an online meeting organised by their local group, Just Stop is aimed at key workers who the scouts are asking to try and take one minute to think about the impact of scouting.

And Tune In invites scouts to follow a link to the Norfolk Scouts’ website to watch a special programme.