Gallery

Claire Underwood, 39, (middle) and her partner Lee Curson 38, from Dereham at the NorCon event with children Theo, eight, Esme, five, Dollie, nine, and Stanley, 11 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Thousands of people landed in a galaxy not so far away this weekend to share their love of all things science fiction.

The NorCon sci-fi festival landed at the Norfolk Showground for its 11th incarnation to celebrate the colourful world of sci-fi and fantasy.

Members of the Silver Sabres group having a lightsabre duel at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The action-packed weekend included exhibits, celebrity appearances, stage talks and workshops as well as photo opportunities.

There was also memorabilia and merchandise for sale from every corner of the galaxy.

The Batmobile at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Many of those who descended on the Costessey-based showground were dressed as superheroes or villains bringing their comic book and film heroes to life.

Ewoks at the NorCon event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

As well as wonderful costumes, there were stunning sci-fi exhibits and groups, traders, and even stars - including Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie and Dr Who's Paul McGann who were signing autographs.

Chris Barrie at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Claire Underwood, 39, and her partner Lee Curson 38, from Dereham attended with children Theo, eight, Esme, five, Dollie, nine, and Stanley, 11.

She said: "It's the atmosphere that is good here - everyone is so friendly and welcoming."

It was a sentiment echoed by many who came to the festival, including James Deeley, 37, from Southend, who turned out dressed as The Joker from Batman.

James Deeley dressed as The Joker at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

He said he had been numerous times before and described it as a "fantastic" and "friendly" festival "more so than I've ever been to before".

Ryan Collins, 35, from Lowestoft, attended the Nor-Con event in his Predator costume with his wife Sarah, 30, and children Jack, five, and Lily, four.

Mrs Collins said: "It's been really nice, really friendly".

Ryan Collins, right, with his wife Sarah and children Lily and Jack at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Lee Nelson, from the Norwich Star Wars Club said NorCon was the "biggest" event of its kind in the county and "it's nice to be a part of it".

Katie Howett, left, dressed as Batgirl at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Katie Howett, 31, from Melton Mowbray, who came dressed as Batgirl, had never been to NorCon before but said it was a "great event" with "lots of very friendly people and some fantastic costumes".

Members of the Norfolk Ghostbusters group at the NorCon event at Costessey - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Anthony Shellard, 35, from Caister-on-Sea, who attended with other members of the Norfolk Ghostbusters group, said it was a "really good" event.

Mark Dean, NorCon event director - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Mark Dean, event director, said: "We've had a lot more people than we expected - it's been exceptionally busy.

He praised people for dressing in "absolutely awesome costumes" that they have turned up in and promised the event would be "back again" next year.

Ryan Collins dressed as the Predator at NorCon 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk



