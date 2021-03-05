Schoolgirl, 13, makes step up racing ladder ahead of championship

Published: 11:31 AM March 5, 2021

Macie Hitter, who will be the youngest and only female driver in this season's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Amanda Hitter

A speedy schoolgirl has continued to climb the racing ladder after making the step up from karting to cars at the age of 13.

Macie Hitter will be the youngest, and only female, driver on the grid when she makes her debut in the Ginetta Junior Championship with British GT Team, Assetto Motorsport this season.

Despite her few years in the sport, Macie has already claimed a number of awards and championships for her racing, including top female driver for two years in a row at the HKRC Kart Club in Kimbolton, and will now take the next step in her motorsport career.

The teenager is following in the footsteps of her biking champion father, Jamie Hitter, who was a champion motorcycle racer for Black Widow Racing in the 1990s.

Macie, whose parents are both from Lowestoft, is looking to race in the final three rounds of the championship, which starts with Silverstone National on September 25 and 26.

She said: "I am really excited to be taking the next step into Ginetta, and really grateful to have the opportunity to be part of the YRDA team, using their state-of-the-art facilities and mentoring.

"I am also looking forward to being a part of the Assetto team for the Ginetta series."

In December 2020, she competed in the Junior Ginetta Scholarship for the chance to win a spot on the grid for the 2021 Championship, although fell narrowly short.

She said: "Although I'm disappointed I didn't win, I am really pleased I made it to the finals having no experience in a car."

Last year, Macie also won the inaugural Drive for Diversity award, earning her a scholarship for the coming season with the Young Racing Driver Programme, after finishing a well-respected fourth in the Kimbolton championship, despite the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic and a serious crash.

In September last year, the teenager had a lucky escape after hitting a tyre wall at 60mph, before another kart crashed into her during a practice lap at a prestigious karting cup.

Anyone looking to sponsor Macie is asked to visit maciehitterracing.com for an investment brochure.