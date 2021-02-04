Brother and sister's daily run challenge
Two schoolchildren have been pulling on their running shoes every day during lockdown to raise funds for a vital cause.
Lucy Houghton's children Patterson, 11, and Elodie, 10, have been covering at least 5km a day for the last four weeks in Freethorpe and Halvergate.
They are fundraising for East Anglian charity Break, which provides support for vulnerable children and young people.
The children were inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore and a sports teacher, so suggested doing their own challenge to their mother.
She said: "They have put others before themselves and want to raise as much money as possible for a charity which is needed more than ever.
"It is a case of fitting it around home schooling and I can categorically say after 28 days in the cold and wet that it is not easy!"
After the passing of Captain Sir Tom this week, the children's fundraising page was edited by Patterson in response to the heartbreaking news.
He posted: "I am very upset about the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. He is a complete legend in my mind and gave me the idea to do the 5km run every day."
Break have supplied the children with high vis jackets emblazoned with the charity logo for the challenge.
Elodie, who attends Freethorpe Primary School, and Patterson, of Town Close School, have both surpassed their £100 fundraising targets but are eager to raise as much as possible.
So far, they have covered at least 140km each, raised nearly £350 and are on day 30 of the challenge.
To visit their fundraising page, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PattersonAndElodie.