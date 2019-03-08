Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

A warning has been issued after reports that fake bank accounts are being opened in Norfolk

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has received reports from Norfolk residents that bank accounts are being opened in their names.

The victims received a letter from a bank with information of a new account opened in their name. This was followed by a further letter with a bank card enclosed for the account.

The victims were not a customer of the bank and did not have any dealings with the bank sending the letter.

The council gave this advice to anyone who receives a similar letter: "If you receive bank letters that you know nothing about, contact the bank straight away. Keep a record of all conversations you have with the bank and copies of letters to do with the fraud."

For further advice and to report scams, contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline via their online reporting form or by telephone on 03454 04 05 06.