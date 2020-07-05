Search

How Norfolk’s WI are getting involved with Norfolk Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 July 2020

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WI

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WI

As Norfolk Day approaches dozens of people and organisations are planning a variety of events to celebrate.

Norfolk’s Womans Institute (WI) have moved their usual Norfolk Day event’s online, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WINorfolk’s Womans Institute (WI) have moved their usual Norfolk Day event’s online, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WI

Norfolk’s Women’s Institute (WI) have moved their usual Norfolk Day events online, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson from Norfolk WI said: “Norfolk Day allows us to celebrate the rich and diverse community and countryside of the county that we love.

“This year we have chosen to use all the virtual skills that have been keeping us together online to highlight our traditional skills and the places that we love.

“We love our beautiful county and welcome the chance to celebrate both Norfolk and our organisation”

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WIMary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WI

Norfolk’s WI has 152 separate groups and almost 5,000 members, all of whom inspire women through experiences, knowledge and skills.

You may also want to watch:

The WI plays a unique role in providing women with educational opportunities and the chance to build new skills, to take part in a wide variety of activities and to campaign on issues that matter to them and their communities.

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI, said: “I came to Norwich in 1973 for two years and all these years later I’m still here!

Kate Bilclough of Swallowtail WI, Picture: WIKate Bilclough of Swallowtail WI, Picture: WI

“I fell in love with the beautiful city, we moved out into the countryside, fell in love with the big skies, the distant views, the sweeping coastline and the sense of community.

“On Norfolk Day, I expect to be in touch (virtually, I expect!) with the dozens of like minded friends across Norfolk that I have made in the WI and will relax in our beautiful garden, with a bowl of our home grown raspberries and a glass of our home grown, home made gooseberry wine.”

Kate Bilclough of Swallowtail WI, said: “I cycled past a lovely poppy field the other week whilst out on my own, so on Sunday I when out with hubby stopped for photo.

“We then had a cake and coffee stop, the only way I can get him past about 14 miles.

The City WI held a Zoom meeting with Golden Triangle Girls. Picture: WIThe City WI held a Zoom meeting with Golden Triangle Girls. Picture: WI

“Cycling has been the thing that has kept me sane and fit during lockdown, I’m loving Norfolk for the scenery and now.”

To find out what’s going on in your area, visit: norfolk.thewi.org.uk/norfolk-day-2020

- Are you running a Norfolk Day event between July 25 and 27? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

