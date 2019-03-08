Search

Advanced search

Olivia Colman to receive CBE at Buckingham Palace

PUBLISHED: 06:59 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 31 October 2019

Olivia Colman. PIC: Ian West, PA Archive/PA Images.

Olivia Colman. PIC: Ian West, PA Archive/PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman is to receive her CBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace later today.

The 45-year-old will be honoured at the ceremony for her services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Colman won an Oscar for best actress following her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

The former-Norwich School for Girls pupil beat bookies favourite Glenn Close and pop sensation Lady Gaga to the coveted award.

In a tearful acceptance speech she said:" It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!

"OK, I have to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody I'm going to find you later and I'm going to give you all a massive snog and I'm really sorry if I might forget now."

Colman also thanked her agents Lindy King, Olivia Homan and Hildy Gottlieb and her publicist Bryna Rifkin.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

‘I was silly’: Former publican could face jail over threats to estranged wife’s ex-partner

Constantinos Mantilaris appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court to face charge of harassment Picture: Google Maps

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

New chocolate shop opens in Norwich

Dotti Chocolates owner, Hannah Winter outside her new shop on Bedford Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lotus designs new bike for Olympics

The new bike partly designed by Lotus. Pic: Lotus
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists