Olivia Colman to receive CBE at Buckingham Palace

Olivia Colman. PIC: Ian West, PA Archive/PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman is to receive her CBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace later today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 45-year-old will be honoured at the ceremony for her services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Colman won an Oscar for best actress following her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

The former-Norwich School for Girls pupil beat bookies favourite Glenn Close and pop sensation Lady Gaga to the coveted award.

In a tearful acceptance speech she said:" It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!

"OK, I have to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody I'm going to find you later and I'm going to give you all a massive snog and I'm really sorry if I might forget now."

Colman also thanked her agents Lindy King, Olivia Homan and Hildy Gottlieb and her publicist Bryna Rifkin.