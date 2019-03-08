Search

Advanced search

'Growing older is all in the mind': Over 50s take part in Tai Chi beach event

PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 13 October 2019

More than 60 residents took to Gorleston beach for the Tai Chi session. Picture: Norfolk County Council

More than 60 residents took to Gorleston beach for the Tai Chi session. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

More than 60 residents over 50 met at sunrise to take part in a Tai Chi session on Gorleston beach.

It is part of the #stillyoungenough campaign. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilIt is part of the #stillyoungenough campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council

As part of a Norfolk County Council health campaign, the early-morning Tai Chi session celebrated the county's older residents from retirement onwards.

The campaign - which has been dubbed 'still young enough to...' by the council, hopes to encourage people to be proud of their later years.

It also hopes to show by staying healthy, active and involved, older generations can push back frailty and live a full and independent life.

Councillor Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention, said: "The residents of Norfolk are clear that they want to stay independent for longer and this great event shows that they are happy to try new things to keep them well.

Deniz Paradot (pictured) led the Tai Chi session on the beach. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDeniz Paradot (pictured) led the Tai Chi session on the beach. Picture: Norfolk County Council

"We all have a role to play in maintaining our health and by making a few simple changes we can increase our quality of life for much longer.

You may also want to watch:

"Also, as the number of people reaching retirement continues to grow, we can ease the pressure on health and social care services by doing more to look after our own well-being, something where everyone benefits."

The 45 minute Thai Chi Qigong launch event was led by Norfolk-based practitioner Denis Paradot.

Mr Paradot, of IQ for Health, said: "Bringing together people for an event like this is not only important for their health but it also encourages a sense of community amongst us all."

Barry Hall, 71, from Fleggburgh, near Great Yarmouth attended the seaside event and said: "Daily dog walking, and regular trips to my allotment keep me fit and healthy.

"For me it's about making my hobbies and interests work for my health. Coming along to the Tai Chi event today has given me the chance to try out something different that I certainly wouldn't have done before.

"Growing older is all in the mind, keeping my mind and body active now is surely going to help me in the years to come."

For more information about the campaign, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/stillyoungenough

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

East Coast 10K: Waveney Valley AC duo take victories in final race of 2019 GP Series

Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists