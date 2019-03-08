'Growing older is all in the mind': Over 50s take part in Tai Chi beach event

More than 60 residents took to Gorleston beach for the Tai Chi session. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

More than 60 residents over 50 met at sunrise to take part in a Tai Chi session on Gorleston beach.

It is part of the #stillyoungenough campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council It is part of the #stillyoungenough campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council

As part of a Norfolk County Council health campaign, the early-morning Tai Chi session celebrated the county's older residents from retirement onwards.

The campaign - which has been dubbed 'still young enough to...' by the council, hopes to encourage people to be proud of their later years.

It also hopes to show by staying healthy, active and involved, older generations can push back frailty and live a full and independent life.

Councillor Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention, said: "The residents of Norfolk are clear that they want to stay independent for longer and this great event shows that they are happy to try new things to keep them well.

Deniz Paradot (pictured) led the Tai Chi session on the beach. Picture: Norfolk County Council Deniz Paradot (pictured) led the Tai Chi session on the beach. Picture: Norfolk County Council

"We all have a role to play in maintaining our health and by making a few simple changes we can increase our quality of life for much longer.

"Also, as the number of people reaching retirement continues to grow, we can ease the pressure on health and social care services by doing more to look after our own well-being, something where everyone benefits."

The 45 minute Thai Chi Qigong launch event was led by Norfolk-based practitioner Denis Paradot.

Mr Paradot, of IQ for Health, said: "Bringing together people for an event like this is not only important for their health but it also encourages a sense of community amongst us all."

Barry Hall, 71, from Fleggburgh, near Great Yarmouth attended the seaside event and said: "Daily dog walking, and regular trips to my allotment keep me fit and healthy.

"For me it's about making my hobbies and interests work for my health. Coming along to the Tai Chi event today has given me the chance to try out something different that I certainly wouldn't have done before.

"Growing older is all in the mind, keeping my mind and body active now is surely going to help me in the years to come."

For more information about the campaign, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/stillyoungenough