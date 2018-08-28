Search

Travel firm launches annual Santa’s Sleigh Appeal for Break charity

PUBLISHED: 11:56 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 02 December 2018

The Santa's Sleigh appeal for Break charity. Pictured, from left, Hays Travel branch manager Jo Dobbie, Sam Antoniades-Cork, Mark Heffer and assistant manager Karen Ashford. Photo: Ben Britton

Archant

A travel firm has launched its sixth annual Santa’s Sleigh appeal to help change the lives of vulnerable children and young people this Christmas.

The team at Hays Travel is asking people to pop into one of their branches and donate new, unwrapped items in aid of Norfolk-based charity Break.

They are looking for toys, gift sets, toiletries, household goods, stationery items and books.

Branch manager of Hays Travel Aylsham and appeal co-ordinator, Jo Dobbie said: “I initially started Santa’s Sleigh at the Aylsham branch, and then got Sheringham on board with it too.

“This year our new Hays Travel branches in Cromer, Fakenham and Downham Market are also running the appeal.”

Danielle Gravestock, senior fundraising officer for Break, which supports young people in care, children with disabilities and families, said: “These gifts really do make a difference to the children and young people we support.”

