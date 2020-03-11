Search

Advanced search

Gallery

'Daffodil drive' - See the spectacular quarter-of-a-mile stretch of golden flora

PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 11 March 2020

David and Vance Taylor own and run Fieldview Farm, a B and B near Fakenham where their daffodil drive has become a spectacle. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

David and Vance Taylor own and run Fieldview Farm, a B and B near Fakenham where their daffodil drive has become a spectacle. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

Springtime's golden daffodils have long inspired generations of British creatives, including poets Wordsworth and Shakespeare.

But for a couple from north Norfolk, the beautiful yellow flower has become the stunning quarter-of-a-mile backdrop to what they call 'daffodil drive'.

The spectacular vision for the floral design came from bed and breakfast owner, Vance Taylor, 39, of Field View Farm at Colkirk, near Fakenham. However, it was his husband David's handiwork which created what guests see today.

READ MORE: 19 places to visit this spring in East Anglia, from bluebell woods to lambing weekends.

David and Vance Taylor own and run Fieldview Farm, a B and B near Fakenham where their daffodil drive has become a spectacle. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020David and Vance Taylor own and run Fieldview Farm, a B and B near Fakenham where their daffodil drive has become a spectacle. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mr Taylor said: 'David planted them six years ago, just a year after we moved here.

'They are my favourite flower and he always promised me a daffodil drive.

'I went away from work for a few days and when I came back, he'd worked non-stop to plant 1,500 bulbs.'

The couple, who married eight years ago, have been together for 20 years. Mr Taylor, who is originally from Reepham, described the drive as 'a dream come true'.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Historic town hall could get £3.5m makeover

Lowestoft town hall on the High Street. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24