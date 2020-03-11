'Daffodil drive' - See the spectacular quarter-of-a-mile stretch of golden flora
PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 11 March 2020
Archant 2020
Springtime's golden daffodils have long inspired generations of British creatives, including poets Wordsworth and Shakespeare.
But for a couple from north Norfolk, the beautiful yellow flower has become the stunning quarter-of-a-mile backdrop to what they call 'daffodil drive'.
The spectacular vision for the floral design came from bed and breakfast owner, Vance Taylor, 39, of Field View Farm at Colkirk, near Fakenham. However, it was his husband David's handiwork which created what guests see today.
READ MORE: 19 places to visit this spring in East Anglia, from bluebell woods to lambing weekends.
Mr Taylor said: 'David planted them six years ago, just a year after we moved here.
'They are my favourite flower and he always promised me a daffodil drive.
'I went away from work for a few days and when I came back, he'd worked non-stop to plant 1,500 bulbs.'
The couple, who married eight years ago, have been together for 20 years. Mr Taylor, who is originally from Reepham, described the drive as 'a dream come true'.