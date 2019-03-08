Search

Norfolk rugby star to hold England's record as most capped back player

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 05 October 2019

England's Ben Youngs will become England's most capped back during the World Cup game against Argentina in Tokyo today. Picture: PA

England's Ben Youngs will become England's most capped back during the World Cup game against Argentina in Tokyo today. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A Norfolk rugby star is set to become the nations most capped back as he takes on Argentina in a crucial England World Cup battle.

England's Ben Youngs during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: PAEngland's Ben Youngs during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: PA

Ben Youngs, 30, a former Holt and North Walsham player and ex-pupil at Gresham's School, in Holt, will take on the title from former England fly-half Johnny Wilkinson.

Youngs will play his 92nd match as the team take on the Argentinian side in Tokyo today (Saturday, October 5).

The game will also see Youngs become the third most capped England men's player behind Dylan Hartley (97) and Jason Leonard (114).

The scrum-half, a veteran of England's World Cup disappointments of 2011 and 2015, has previously spoken of his hopes for the 2019 bid.

England's Ben Youngs during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Photo: PAEngland's Ben Youngs during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Photo: PA

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Neither of them was the outcome I wanted.

"I think anyone wants to look back at the end of their career and feel proud of success - and the World Cup is always the pinnacle.

"This opportunity here with this side is probably the best shot I have of being able to look back at a period of my career and say, yeah, that was something really special."

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm proud of the fact I've been to two World Cups before - I'm proud of 2011 in that I was there, and in 2015 representing England at a home World Cup, which was an achievement in itself."

- England are set to take on Argentina in Tokyo this morning, with kick off at 9am. Watch the action live on ITV1.

