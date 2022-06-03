Norfolk's biggest Royal fan looks forward to Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Mary Relph has been a massive fan of the Royal family for more than 70 years. - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk's biggest Royal fan will be in the crowd when Katherine Jenkins takes to the stage for her special Platinum Jubilee concert at Sandringham on Friday night.

Mary Relph has been a regular face at Sandringham over the years, whether queuing in the cold to greet the Queen and family members when they attend church services or sweltering in the heat in her favourite spot on the royal route at the annual flower show.

Her fascination with the Royal Family began when she attended the Sandringham Flower Show as a 10-year-old girl and met the Queen Mother.

Mary Relph, who has been to see the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day almost every year since 1988, will be spending December 25 at home with her collection of Royal memorabilia this year - Credit: Ian Burt

While she will be attending the concert with friends, Mrs Relph said she would not be travelling to London to attend events such as Trooping the Colour outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

"I'm not well enough to do too much," she said. "They wanted me to go on GMTV but I had to say no. They wanted me to light the beacon in Shouldham but I'm 88 now and that's all a bit too much."

Mrs Relph paid tribute to the Queen's record reign as Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way.

"Seventy years, that's a lot of years," she said. "She's done well, bless her. She's been a marvellous Queen, you've got to hand it to her."

The Queen speaks to well-wisher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, after a church service at West Newton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Retired van driver Mrs Relph has a home packed full of memorabilia she has collected throughout her lifetime.

Until recent years Mrs Relph would travel from her home at Shouldham, near Downham Market, to see the Royal family on Christmas Day and other Royal occasions such as the Sandringham Flower Show.

The Queen and family members would often stop for a word. When she heard a bad back meant Mrs Relph would be unable to attend the public celebrations in London when Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011, the Duchess of Cornwall send her a slice of wedding cake.

Spotting her in the crowd of well-wishers at Sandringham one winter's day, the Queen came over and enquired whether she should be out in the cold after her recent illness.



