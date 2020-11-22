Video

Norfolk rowing trio release festive song ahead of 3,000 mile adventure

Faced with the cancellation of fundraising events and businesses being more cautious about sponsorship, rowing team trio The Norfolk BrOARds, wracked their brains trying to find a way of raising money. Picture: Keith Osborn Photography Archant

Christmas has come early for a festive trio of rowers who have released their own version of a classic festive song to raise money ahead of their 3,000 mile journey across the Atlantic.

Faced with the cancellation of fundraising events and businesses being more cautious about sponsorship, rowing team trio The Norfolk BrOARds, wracked their brains trying to find a way of raising money.

The trio are trying to raise £10,000 to help towards the total cost of rowing across the Atlantic ocean.

The money will help towards the cost of an ocean rowing boat, which we will need to get The Norfolk BrOARds across the ocean safely.

Back in August, when everyone else was sweltering in 30 degree heat, Kate Palmer, Kristi Fletcher and Sandra Squire were busy getting festive and making plans.

With the help of musicians and the local Emneth and Grange Farm Studio’s, the trio created their own version of Santa Baby, which will be available for pre-release on download and streaming services on December 1.

Team member Ms Palmer, said:“It was amazing watching the whole process and finally hearing the complete son, .grinning inanely at how incredible it sounded.”

Ms Squire said: “I think compared with wanting to row an ocean and face everything mother nature can throw at us, doing this pushed us infinitely more out of our comfort zone. We’re much more comfortable on the sea than in a recording studio!”

The ladies had singing lessons at King’s Lynn Singing School to build up their confidence ahead of creating the song, as the women had never sang in public before.

Ms Fletcher said: “We’ve really enjoyed the whole process, although it’s not been easy to get everything done as we would have liked due to Covid restrictions.”

The team all agree that it’s given them a real insight into the music industry and it’s been a joy working with so many musicians, especially in these current times.

Faced with the threat of impending lockdown, the accompanying video, filmed by Keith Osborn Photography was mostly shot during recording sessions and the remainder was filmed in just over an hour the day before lockdown.