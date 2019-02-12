Video

Route revealed for National Road Championships in Norfolk this summer

Professional cyclist, Hayley Simmonds, in front of the Norfolk route of this years Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The county’s roads will play host to one of the biggest events in the UK cycling calendar this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This summer, Norfolk will play host to one of the biggest events in the UK cycling calender, the national road championships. Picture: British Cycling This summer, Norfolk will play host to one of the biggest events in the UK cycling calender, the national road championships. Picture: British Cycling

The pinnacle of the British domestic road cycling calendar, the HSBC UK National Road Championships form part of the Great British Cycling Festival.

Taking place over one weekend in June, the event will give cycling fans the chance see elite riders compete in time trials and road races through the Norfolk countryside, before they have a go at similar route themselves in a 100-mile sportive.

On Thursday, June 27, elite male and female riders will compete in time trials over 25.9 and 17 miles respectively, setting off and finishing in the royal Sandringham estate.

Then on Sunday, June 30, the professional riders will take part in road races, with the men speeding through 125.2 miles and the women taking on 83.5 miles.

Norfolk will be hosting the HSBC UK National Road Championships which form part of the Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Julian Claxton Norfolk will be hosting the HSBC UK National Road Championships which form part of the Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Julian Claxton

Both routes will start in Norwich city centre, heading north, via Wroxham, Cromer, Wells-next-the-Sea and through Holkham for the men, before making their way back towards Norwich through Foulsham.

Amateur cyclists of all abilities will then be able to test themselves in the shadow of the professionals in a similar route to the elite men’s road race.

Jonathan Rigby, British Cycling’s commercial director, said: “The HSBC UK National Road Championships represent the pinnacle of our domestic road calendar, so we’re delighted that the Great British Cycling Festival will offer so many opportunities for the people of Norfolk and beyond to get involved in our fantastic sport.”

The organisation of the Norfolk leg of the cycling festival has been arranged in partnership with Norfolk County Council (NCC) and Active Norfolk, with sponsorship from the University of East Anglia.

Andrew Jamieson, walking and cycling champion for NCC, said: “The championships will attract a huge number of visitors to Norfolk over the summer bringing revenue for local businesses and introduce thousands of new people to this beautiful county.

“It is also hoped that the Great British Festival of Cycling will inspire a generation of new cyclists.

“It’s a win-win for our region at all levels.”

For further details, or to enter the British Cycling Challenge 100 sportive, click here.