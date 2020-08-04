Search

Advanced search

Numbers of people killed and seriously injured on our roads at seven-year high

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 04 August 2020

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died in July 2019. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died in July 2019. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

The number of people who were killed or seriously injured on Norfolk’s roads has increased by almost 180 in the last year, prompting police to warn drivers making longer journeys post-lockdown to concentrate while behind the wheel.

Figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show that in 2019, 527 people were killed or seriously injured, 179 more than the previous year.

The figure was 418 in 2016 and an average of 448 between 2013 and 2016.

Last year saw fatal crashes at Swaffham, Old Hunstanton, Walsoken, Hockham, Thetford, Scarning and Repps with Bastwick.

In total, 36 people were killed on the county’s roads, while in 2018 the number was 28, and the average for the previous five years was 35.

Flowers left at scene following a fatal crash on A1075 at Hockham last year. PIC: Emily Thomson.Flowers left at scene following a fatal crash on A1075 at Hockham last year. PIC: Emily Thomson.

491 people were seriously injured in 2019, while the previous six years saw an annual average of 410.

This is despite the total number of road casualties in the county decreasing from an average of 2,434 for the previous six years to 2,266 last year.

And the number of people who suffered slight injuries was 1,739 - the lowest in seven years.

Superintendent Matthew Rose, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Reducing the number of collisions in the county is a priority for us and our road safety partners. We aim to keep the county’s roads as safe as possible through a combination of education and enforcement.

“We are seeing slight increases year on year and sadly, this is not unique to Norfolk but a trend reflected nationally with greater volumes of traffic using the road network.

“We support national and local campaigns throughout the year targeting the offences of speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“These are known as the ‘fatal four’ offences which are the leading causes of serious collisions in the UK. We also work with partners to carry out ‘multi-agency action days’, where road safety and criminals using the roads are targeted.

“Clearly any fatality on the county’s roads is one tragedy too many.

“As people continue to enjoy greater freedoms after lockdown and travel further afield, I would urge all motorists to concentrate solely on their journey. Being fully aware of how you are driving and your surroundings will help to ensure you have a safe, incident free journey.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Do you remember these Norwich nightclubs?

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES