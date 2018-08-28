Norfolk road closed after vehicle rolls and hits telegraph pole

A road has been closed after a vehicle rolled and hit a telegraph pole following a crash in Swaffham.

Norfolk Police tweeted that South Pickenham Road in Swaffham has been closed due to a crash this evening (Tuesday, December 4).

A spokesman in the force control room said the crash, which happened at about 4pm, involved a single vehicle which rolled, hit a power line and left it hanging low.

The driver of the vehicle received minor bumps and bruises as a result of the crash.

The spokesman said BT has arrived as the line was a telephone line which needs to be fixed.

The Highways Agency have closed the road while the work is carried out.

Motorists travelling in the area have been advised to find alterative routes while the road is closed.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “RTC South Pickenham Road Swaffham. Road closed at this time, please seek alternative route. #ccr #norfolkroads”.