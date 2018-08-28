Search

Advanced search

Norfolk road closed after vehicle rolls and hits telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 20:30 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:48 04 December 2018

A road has been closed following a crash in Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

A road has been closed following a crash in Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A road has been closed after a vehicle rolled and hit a telegraph pole following a crash in Swaffham.

Norfolk Police tweeted that South Pickenham Road in Swaffham has been closed due to a crash this evening (Tuesday, December 4).

A spokesman in the force control room said the crash, which happened at about 4pm, involved a single vehicle which rolled, hit a power line and left it hanging low.

The driver of the vehicle received minor bumps and bruises as a result of the crash.

The spokesman said BT has arrived as the line was a telephone line which needs to be fixed.

The Highways Agency have closed the road while the work is carried out.

Motorists travelling in the area have been advised to find alterative routes while the road is closed.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “RTC South Pickenham Road Swaffham. Road closed at this time, please seek alternative route. #ccr #norfolkroads”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

‘Flour bombing’ teen sentenced for ‘nasty attack’ on woman

Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Poll REVEALED: Ten hour ambulance waits and year-long mental health delays in north Norfolk

Two people in north Norfolk reported waiting ten hours for an ambulance in an emergency. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Video Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast