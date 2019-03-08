Busy Norfolk Road blocked in both directions after crash

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:28 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 25 March 2019

A busy Norfolk road is blocked. PIC: Denise Bradley.

A busy Norfolk road is blocked in both directions after an accident.

Traffic is building at Thieves Bridge Road from the A10 Lynn Road to Downham Road, near King’s Lynn.

The road has been closed since 5.10pm while police assist with recovery of the vehicles involved.

Affected traffic is leaving the A10 towards Watlington causing further delays.

King’s Lynn Police posted on Twitter: “Thieves Bridge Road, Watlington is currently closed at both ends due to an RTC. Officers and emergency services are on scene working to clear the road.”

