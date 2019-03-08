Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth Archant

Motorists are urged to expect delays following a crash on the A47 in Norfolk.

North Burlingham police attended a road traffic collision near the B1140 on the Great Yarmouth bound carriage way.

The four cars were involved two separate accidents on the same road in North Burlingham.

No one was injured in the accident.

The road has now reopened but motorists are expected to face delays.

#A47 NORTH BURLINGHAM police on route ot report an RTC #Great Yarmouth bound carriageway please expect delays #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 19, 2019

