Updated
Four cars involved in crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 12:08 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 19 April 2019
Archant
Motorists are urged to expect delays following a crash on the A47 in Norfolk.
North Burlingham police attended a road traffic collision near the B1140 on the Great Yarmouth bound carriage way.
The four cars were involved two separate accidents on the same road in North Burlingham.
No one was injured in the accident.
The road has now reopened but motorists are expected to face delays.
To keep up to date with all the latest travel information visit our live traffic map.