Norfolk to appear in TV show about world's most scenic rivers

River Bure will feature on Channel 5's World's Most Scenic River Journeys - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2020

The River Bure is set to be featured among the world's most beautiful rivers in a new Channel 5 series.

Appearing on World's Most Scenic River Journeys, the Bure is described as 'England's holiday river'.

The episode, narrated by Bill Nighy, will journey up the river through the 'holiday hub' of Wroxham and beyond to Norfolk's historic open fenlands.

Some oft hose who live and work alongside the river will also feature.

The River Bure is the first English river to be featured, with the Sprey in Scotland on show in the last series.

The Norfolk river is part of the Broads and was used in the 17th century to transport cargoes of coal, corn and timber to Meyton Manor House.

Next week's episode will focus on a river in the 'green heart of south-west France'.

Rivers featured in the first series include the Hudson in New York, the Niagara in Ontario and the Moselle in west Germany.

The episode airs tonight, January 28, at 7pm.